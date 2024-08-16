USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann 'out of our project' at Venezia, per club Sporting Director Filippo Antonelli

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderUSMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann 'out of our project' at Venezia, per club Sporting Director Filippo AntonelliTanner TessmannVeneziaUSATransfersSerie AAmid links to a transfer away from the club, the 22-year-old midfielder's career at the Venice-based ground appears overArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTessmann's time at Venezia appears to be overSporting Director claims he's "out" of clubLinked with moves across EuropeArticle continues below