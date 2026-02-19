USMNT striker rankings: Are Patrick Agyemang and Haji Wright closing the gap on Folarin Balogun?

It’s a good time to be a U.S. Men’s National Team striker. Goals are flowing - and in big games - as Folarin Balogun, Haji Wright, and Patrick Agyemang all make their cases during the World Cup buildup.
That form surge leaves USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino with a welcome dilemma: how to sort a suddenly crowded No. 9 picture over the next few months. Not long ago, the U.S. was searching for answers up top. Now, several strikers are forcing the conversation.
Much has changed since the last World Cup, a time when the U.S. was crying out for a No. 9 who could score. Now, the team has several that are making their case to be the guy this summer.
So, with where things are here in mid-February, who leads the race and who still has work to do? GOAL takes a look at the USMNT striker race.