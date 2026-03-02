USMNT star Weston McKennie signs new four-year Juventus deal, commits to 2030

McKennie's new deal will keep him with the club for four more seasons. The midfielder has already been with Juve for six seasons and has established himself as one of the club's most important puzzle pieces, particularly this season, as McKennie has taken his game to a new level.

Since arriving in August 2020, McKennie has played 220 games for the Italian giants, scoring 26 goals and providing 26 assists. This season, McKennie has scored eight goals while providing seven assists in all competitions, with four of those goals coming in the Champions League.