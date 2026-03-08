USMNT star Sergino Dest issues update after limping off injured in latest PSV outing to spark 2026 World Cup availability fears

Dest only returned to international action in September following a gruelling recovery from a torn ACL. That injury kept the former Barcelona man sidelined for over a year, causing him to miss a significant chunk of the national team's transition period under Mauricio Pochettino before he finally worked his way back into contention.

Despite his previous long-term absence, Dest has been a regular fixture for PSV this term as they hunt for a third consecutive league crown. He has registered 35 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and five assists. However, it is unclear when he will be fit to return after his latest setback.

He has, however, issued a statement vowing to return before the season ends. Dest wrote on Instagram: "I’m out for a little while to do what I love the most! But one thing for sure this is NOT the end of the season! I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that i’m coming back asap on the right timing! Thanks for the messages won’t let you guys down! ❤️🙏🏽"