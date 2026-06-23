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USMNT star Folarin Balogun seeking summer transfer amid Premier League interest as Monaco set price tag
Striker triggers transfer scramble
The Arsenal academy graduate has enjoyed a spectacular rise on the international stage, and is now spearheading his country's attack at the 2026 World Cup. Having joined Monaco in 2023 following a prolific loan spell at Reims, Balogun has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in France with 31 goals in 91 appearances. However, according to The Athletic, a move away from the French principality is heavily anticipated this summer as the striker favours a change of scenery.
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English clubs eye American forward
The Athletic adds that the frontman's impressive consistency and technical profile have made him a primary target for several heavyweights across the English top flight. His attractive homegrown status provides significant appeal for Premier League suitors, who have already initiated exploratory talks regarding his availability. While interest also remains strong from Serie A, Monaco executives are holding out for a lucrative €50m package, ensuring they net a €20m profit on their original investment.
World Cup exploits raise value
The intense speculation surrounding the forward's future comes at a time when his stock has reached an all-time high on the global stage. Balogun has translated his excellent club form to the international stage, netting 11 times in 29 caps for the United States. His clinical double against Paraguay saw him become the first American male player to score twice in a game at a World Cup since 1930, dramatically increasing his market value.
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What comes next?
Balogun will focus on guiding his nation through the knockout rounds of the tournament while his representatives handle mounting transfer interest. With numerous European clubs preparing formal approaches, a highly competitive bidding war is expected to erupt the moment the tournament officially concludes. Balogun could lead the line again for the USMNT when they face Turkey in their final World Cup group game on Friday.