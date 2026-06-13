'I'm really hoping that it's nothing' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals first-half kick led to early exit

USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged Pulisic also had a knock that he got in training prior to the match and pulled the forward due to managing the injury.

"He received a knock two days before today in a training session," Pochettino said. " I hope it's not a big issue, but when finishing the first half, when it [the injury] starts to get cold, you cannot work."

Still, the Argentine hopes his star will be back in action in a week's time against Australia.

"Hopefully, it's not a big issue...hopefully, the next game he will be available."



