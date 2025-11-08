Getty
USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns for AC Milan after almost month-long injury layoff in draw against Parma
- AFP
Working his way into the team
Pulisic had missed the last three weeks after being forced off with a lower leg injury in the USMNT’s friendly win over Australia. He was on the wrong end of a heavy tackle from behind and picked up a hamstring issue that ruled him out of action. He returned to Milan training this week, and Allegri confirmed Friday that he’d be available for limited minutes.
- Getty Images Sport
A mixed cameo
Pulisic's impact was mixed. He entered the game with the score level and Milan hoping to regain the advantage after ceding a 2-0 lead to struggling Parma. He was presented with a glorious opportunity to score soon after when Rafa Leao sent him through on goal, but put his shot a yard wide. Still, he plugged away - and really should've had an assist. A quick pivot and timely pass gave Alexis Saelemaekers space and just the keeper to beat. However, the Belgian got his finish all wrong, and fired over after failing to round the goalie.
- (C)Getty Images
Missing November action
His appearance comes shortly after U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino announced his squad for a duo of friendlies - which Pulisic was not named in. There was scattered talk that he might be able to recover in time to represent his country against Paraguay and Uruguay, yet Milan were eager to ease his recovery.
Recovery time
Pulisic will now have ample time to recover. The international break has put club soccer on hold, and leaves Milan without a game until Nov. 23. That will be a big one, though, when they will face city rivals Inter in an important Serie A clash. Milan are currently top of Serie A.
