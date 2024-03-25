USMNT scorer Tyler Adams opens up on 'tough discussion' with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter as midfielder is hooked at half time - minutes after scoring outrageous opener in CONCACAF Nations League final
United States men's hero Tyler Adams has revealed the "tough discussion" he had with Gregg Berhalter after their Nations League final win over Mexico.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Adams scores stunner as USMNT win Nations League
- But midfielder hooked at half-time
- Opens up on "tough discussion" with Berhalter