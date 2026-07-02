USMNT player ratings vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Malik Tillman saves the day as Americans survive controversial Folarin Balogun red card to book place in World Cup Round of 16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --- The U.S. Men's National Team were desperate for an exhale. Instead, they got an ovation. Down a man, up a goal and clinging to their tournament hopes, Malik Tillman stepped up and gave a country a reason to both breathe and celebrate all in one.

It was Tillman's free kick that sealed a legendary 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, giving the USMNT their first knockout-round triumph in 24 years. That triumph was not without incident, though, as the 10-man USMNT, so used to thriving in these opening weeks of the World Cup, was temporarily forced to survive.

Up a goal thanks to a Folarin Balogun finish, the USMNT looked headed towards another comfortable win. Then, quite suddenly, Balogun was handed a straight red card in the 64th minute after a VAR review. It was, to say the least, controversial, as the American star was sent straight off after stepping on defender Tarik Muharemovic's ankle. From there, the USMNT had to dig deep, and they did. In the end, they found a way.

That way came off the foot of Tillman, who stepped up to curl home a fantastic free kick 18 minutes after the red card. The celebrations in Santa Clara were emphatic as USMNT fans and players alike let out screams that doubled as sighs of relief.

On to the next, though. This particular job was done, albeit in frustrating fashion. The loss of Balogun for the next match, a clash with Belgium, will be a blow, but it's a blow for another day. From the moment the striker was sent off, it was all about getting there and, behind the most resolute 30 minutes of this World Cup, the USMNT got there.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Santa Clara...