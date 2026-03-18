USMNT March squad Rondo: Has Mauricio Pochettino got his roster right? Is Gio Reyna's inclusion fair? And are there any snubs?

It's time to get serious, then. U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino has always promised that the World Cup will start in March from his perspective. That seemed a bit dramatic at the time, but with one last break to go before the tournament begins, things do feel important. The roster reflects that. There are no experiments here, no guys being given their last chance.

Perhaps the only notable absentees are the ones who can't make it due to injury. Tyler Adams, Diego Luna, and Haji Wright are all recovering from knocks, and won't be in the picture here (although they will almost certainly be there in June). Otherwise, this is a roster that seems geared towards competing. The Argentine manager will be boosted by the fact that his top two strikers in Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are both finally fit at the same time.

Still, there are a couple of surprises, not least Gio Reyna, who has been out of the picture at Borussia Monchengladbach for months.

But is that a good thing? Should it be all about winning at this point, or should the manager be thinking about some last-gasp inclusions? GOAL writers debate the latest USMNT roster in another edition of... The Rondo.