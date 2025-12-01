Getty
USMNT legend Michael Bradley reportedly emerges as frontrunner for New York Red Bulls head coaching position
Bradley's success captures attention of Red Bulls leadership
The 38-year-old Bradley took charge of Red Bulls II this summer and quickly guided the developmental squad to its first MLS Next Pro Cup title. His approach - a more possession-oriented style than the traditional Red Bull high press - has impressed new Head of Sport Julian de Guzman, who has praised both the team’s play and Bradley’s demeanor.
“I’m very impressed by what he’s done. … Beyond winning MLS Next Pro itself, it’s his [playing] style,” de Guzman told The Athletic in November. “It’s attractive for players, for fans. You can see how calm he is, how he delivers his message to the players. I must say it’s refreshing.”
Bradley also enjoyed a distinguished playing career, earning 151 caps for the U.S. men’s national team and featuring for clubs such as Borussia Mönchengladbach, Roma, and Toronto FC, where he won the 2017 MLS Cup.
Coaching background
The MLS Next Pro head coaching role represents Bradley's first job as a lead coach, following a brief assistant stint with his father Bob Bradley at Norwegian club Stabaek and a guest coaching period under Canada men's National Team head coach Jesse Marsch.
"There's so much that he can provide based on his experiences," Marsch told GOAL.
Bradley mentioned to GOAL that the tactical flexibility was appreciated since his arrival.
"You're given the freedom in the space to make it your and take the ideas and bring them to life. So that part is really, really cool," Bradley said.
Bradley's tie to Klopp
Bradley acknowledged his decision to join RBNY II came largely from the Red Bulls' global approach to developing coaches. He mentioned a conversation with Jurgen Klopp, the organization's Global Head of Football, was a factor.
"One of the things that I've been able to do in the last few months is spend some time on a few different occasions with Jurgen, as well. And when you get that opportunity, and you hear him talk about the game, and you hear the way he speaks, and you see his passion and his energy, it's amazing," Bradley said.
"The opportunity for a young coach to be inside this organization with people like this. That opportunity doesn't come around very often."
Appointment would continue Bradley's connection with New York
Bradley's potential appointment would represent a full-circle moment in his soccer career, as he began his professional playing journey with the MetroStars (now Red Bulls) after being selected 36th overall in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft at just 16 years old. His successful transition from player to coach now appears poised to continue with a potential significant promotion to one of MLS's most prominent coaching positions.
