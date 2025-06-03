USMNT Gold Cup Tier Rankings: From Tyler Adams and Matt Turner to Patrick Agyemang and Damion Downs, who are World Cup locks and who are outside looking in?

While some USMNT players know their World Cup status, others will be locked in chaotic competition for a roster spot

While every player on the U.S. men's national team heads into this summer with different individual circumstances, every player also shares a common goal: be a part of this team next summer, too.

Those are the stakes as the U.S. prepares for the Gold Cup, a tournament that will feel massive with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon. Positions are up for grabs and, particularly when assessing myriad absences during this camp, there are more than a few players who will be viewing the Gold Cup - and the two friendlies that precede it - as their potential big break.

Some will already know their status for the World Cup, barring an injury absence, while others will be aiming for a starting spot amid chaotic competition that could last until the first match kicks off next year. This is the chance to impress coach Mauricio Pochettino, either to vie for or lock down a World Cup spot.

Where do the players currently on the Gold Cup squad - not including absentees such as Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie - stand? Who will feel good about their World Cup chances heading into this summer and who will have a point to prove? GOAL US breaks it all down.