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USMNT goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann suffers neck fracture in collision while playing for Cesena
What happened?
Following the collision, Klinsmann was taken to a local hospital, where tests revealed that he had suffered a fracture to his vertebra as well as a cut to the head. The goalkeeper spent the night in the hospital for observation.
"Cesena FC announces that, following the collision that occurred towards the end of the Palermo FC-Cesena FC match, Jonathan Klinsmann suffered a lacerated contusion wound to the head and a neck injury, following which he spent the night under observation at the "Villa Sofia - Cervello" United Hospitals in the Sicilian capital," the club said in a statement.
"The tests carried out revealed the presence of a fracture at the level of the first cervical vertebra, for which the goalkeeper will undergo further tests and a specialist neurosurgical consultation."
What Klinsmann said
Klinsmann himself took to social media on Monday to discuss the extent of the injury.
"Unfortunately my season came to an end on Saturday," he wrote. "During the match I suffered a fracture to my spine which will sideline me for a while. I want to thank everyone on the ground and at the hospital here in Palermo, the fans of both Cesena and Palermo for the warm wishes and of course my friends and family who have supported me over the last few days.
"Good luck to the boys in our playoff push and I will see you all very soon."
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A big loss
The injury comes at a horrible time for Klinsmann, who certainly faces a long road to recovery.
On the national team level, Klinsmann had an outside shot of making the World Cup roster after being called into camp in the fall. He was left out of the March camp, though, as Mauricio Pochettino and his staff called in Matt Freese, Matt Turner, Patrick Schulte, and Chris Brady, while Roman Celentano was forced to pull out of camp due to an injury.
For Cesena, Klinsmann also had some massive games ahead as the club pushes for a spot in Serie A. Heading into the final three weeks of the season, Cesena is currently pushing for a spot in the promotion playoffs. The club currently sits eighth in the league, holding that final playoff spot, with Carrarese and Avellino both one point behind.
What comes next?
Cesena are back in action this Saturday as they face 14th-place Sampdoria. After that will be an all-important match against Carrarese on May 1 before the season-ending match against Padova on May 8.