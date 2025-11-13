A couple of months ago, Gio Reyna insisted that he would be part of the USMNT roster next summer.

And many shrugged it off.

After all, it was easy to. His comments seemed so poorly judged, so out of context. After the 2022 World Cup, Reyna has been seen as a U.S. misfit. He was an outcast of sorts, and he has not played consistent soccer in years. And, when selected for his national team, like he was for March's CONCACAF Nations League finals, he failed dramatically to prove that he can be a part of the setup going forward. Nothing about what Reyna has done on merit - or signified otherwise - suggests that this is a player ready to represent his team. He was speculated to have fallen out with his teammates, and when offered the chance to apologize recently, he deflected blame.

At the time, his comments felt more like hopeful manifesting than anything concrete. Say something loudly enough, with enough gusto or confidence, and it might just end up happening. The world is in a moment when emotion often carries more weight than facts or logic. This is true in soccer. Sports are complex things that run on a currency of passion and vibes. Reyna knows this. Simply saying that he would be part of the national team might appear pretty misguided - if not out of touch with the world. But, for Reyna, a USMNT hopeful, those words made perfect sense.

And now, his bold assertion might just be one step closer to reality. Last week, Reyna was named in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay. The composition of the roster - and Pochettino's subsequent words - have suggested that this is more than just a sympathy pick to get speculation out of the way.

Reyna is here based not on merit, but on talent. And that runs entirely counter to the vibe Pochettino has curated around this side. The Argentine manager is all about effort, passion, and proving that you can do it for your club before you even sniff the national team. Reyna is the antithesis of this. In short, here is an immense talent who has been given a chance he doesn't truly deserve by his manager's own criteria. Reyna simply has to make it work - or everyone, including Pochettino, will come out of this looking a bit silly.