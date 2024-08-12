Who are the US Open past winners? Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz and more

Here are the previous stars who have lifted the top prize at Arthur Ashe Stadium in recent years

The final grand slam tennis tournament of the year is almost upon us, as the 2024 US Open prepares to take over Flushing Meadows once more, with the best players from the ATP and the WTA Tours ready to square off at Arthur Ashe Stadium once again.

Novak Djokovic, fresh from Olympic Games glory at Paris 2024, and Coco Gauff will be out to defend their singles titles. Carlos Alcaraz will lead the charge among a slew of serious contenders hopeful of making history in New York.

More 2024 US Open News

But for a tournament storied in such history, several current players can claim to have tasted terrific success here over the years, while plenty more can join the ranks if they are to make it to the top.

So, who are the past winners over the last few years at the US Open? When did they triumph, and who was against them? Allow GOAL to give you all the details as we look back at the history of this tennis major.

Who has won the US Open?