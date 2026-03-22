AFP
'Uncontrolled, aggressive, and violent' - Marseille boss rages after Mason Greenwood 'seriously injured' by tackle
Chaos erupts at the Velodrome
Beye did not hold back in his post-match assessment following the 2-1 loss on Sunday. The controversy ignited in the 13th minute when Greenwood spearheaded a rapid counter-attack but was brought down by a late, lunging tackle from Lille defender Calvin Verdonk. The heavy collision sent the winger flying and immediately incensed the home bench. Although the forward attempted to play on after the foul, the severity of the challenge proved too much. He lasted just five more minutes before being substituted in the 18th minute, completely altering the dynamic of the high-stakes Ligue 1 clash.
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Beye hits out after Greenwood injured
The head coach was uncompromising when addressing the media, delivering a blistering attack on the officiating, per RMC Sport. "The intervention from Haraldsson was uncontrolled, aggressive and violent," Beye stated. "And even if we can consider that there is no denial of a goal-scoring opportunity on Verdonk's foul, there is still a violent impact since he is injured. Then, Haraldsson charges him in the back. So if it takes a punch for there to be a red, okay... But this violence must be punished. They judged that it was yellow. But we have a player who is seriously injured and that changed our match."
Haraldsson escapes red card
The initial foul on the attacker sparked a massive on-pitch brawl between both sets of players. During the heated melee, Haraldsson forcefully pushed the injured forward in the back. Referee Benoit Bastien intervened, eventually showing yellow cards to Verdonk, Haraldsson, and the English player himself. The decision to only caution the Icelandic international left the Marseille boss bewildered and furious. The manager argued that the lack of severe punishment for such a blatant act of aggression failed to protect his players, especially considering the physical danger his star forward had just experienced during the chaotic opening stages.
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Late Lille comeback stuns hosts
The loss of their attacking catalyst proved pivotal for the hosts. Despite taking the lead through Ethan Nwaneri just before half-time, they were undone in the second half. Thomas Meunier equalised quickly, and veteran striker Olivier Giroud snatched a dramatic late winner in the 86th minute, reducing the gap between third-placed Marseille and fifth-placed Lille to just two points. Defending his player's role in the scuffle, Beye concluded: "When I see the image, I understand Greenwood's reaction, which is linked to fear. I believe that giving a yellow card to the three players is not a decision in line with what happened."
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