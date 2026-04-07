Unbelievable details… Documents reveal what went on behind the scenes in the Morocco-Senegal final

According to the Spanish newspaper *AS*, the roots of the crisis go back to the days leading up to the final, when Senegal began to feel that things were being rigged against them from the moment they arrived in Morocco.

The “Lions of Teranga” delegation was moved from a luxury hotel in Tangier to the Al-Rihab complex, which was not included on CAF’s list of approved accommodation.

Following an official protest, the team was moved to the Amfitrit Hotel on the outskirts of Rabat, a compromise that did not satisfy the Senegalese side.

Tensions rose further when the Mohammed VI Sports Complex was allocated for Senegal’s training sessions, the same facility used by the Moroccan national team as their training camp.

The Senegalese considered this a breach of the principle of equal opportunities and expressed fears that their training sessions might be monitored or that their tactical plans might be leaked.

The security and ticketing crisis further inflamed the situation, as Senegal complained of poor organisation upon their arrival in Rabat and of an “unfair distribution” of match tickets, prompting them to publicly warn of “irregularities” just hours before the final.