Unbelievable details… Documents reveal what went on behind the scenes in the Morocco-Senegal final

Almost three months after the Africa Cup of Nations final, the African continent remains reeling from an absurd spectacle that epitomises an unprecedented crisis in the history of African football, as the continental title has turned into an open legal dispute between Senegal and Morocco, in a case that threatens the credibility of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and places it at the centre of the storm.
The final, held at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, did not actually end with the referee’s whistle; rather, a new chapter in the conflict began afterwards.
Whilst Senegal insists it won on the pitch, Morocco maintains that the title should be awarded to it administratively following its rival’s withdrawal. Caught between the two, the continent finds itself in an unprecedented historical impasse.