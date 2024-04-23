Unai Emery extends Aston Villa contract to end Bayern Munich links - with owners 'certain' he can become the club's own version of legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson Unai EmeryAston VillaPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaManchester United

Unai Emery has reportedly extended his Aston Villa contract to end Bayern Munich links as club owners view him as their own Sir Alex Ferguson.