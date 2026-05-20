UEFA's plan to revolutionise international football revealed with new Champions League plan underway

UEFA has decided to significantly alter the national team calendar following the conclusion of the 2028 European Championship. Under the current format, the Nations League features four tiers where nations are drawn into small groups of four, playing every opponent both home and away. However, this will shift to three leagues, each containing 18 teams. These divisions will be split into three groups of six, where nations will play six matches against five different opponents. Instead of the traditional double-headers, countries will face opponents from different seeding pots either home or away, maintaining just one two-legged tie against a team from their own pot.