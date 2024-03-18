'Best in a decade!' - U.S. Soccer fans hail new Nike kits for Copa America & Paris Olympics as they flip-flop on negative leak reaction - but some still want return of 'Where's Waldo' shirt CULTUREKITSUSAUSASummer OlympicsCopa America

U.S. Soccer fans seem to be excited over their new 2024 home and away kits, but over a decade on, they still long for their 2012/13 'Waldo' shirts.