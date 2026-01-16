+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
U.S.-born trio Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez and Obed Vargas headline Mexico squad for Panama and Bolivia friendlies

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has unveiled his squad for January friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, with Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez among the standout names. With no European-based players available outside the FIFA window, the call-up leans entirely on Liga MX talent as El Tri begin a key pre-World Cup evaluation phase.

    Liga MX–only roster

    Aguirre has announced Mexico’s roster for the upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, scheduled for Jan. 22 and 25. The list marks the start of a crucial pre-World Cup cycle, with Aguirre using domestic-based players to assess depth and chemistry ahead of 2026.

    Chivas lead call-ups

    Because the matches fall outside a FIFA window, Aguirre was unable to summon players based in Europe. As a result, the squad is made up exclusively of Liga MX players, with clubs granting special permission to release their players. Chivas dominate the list with eight selections, while América, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Monterrey contribute three players each.Toluca forward Alexis Vega was left out due to injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The procedure is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, ruling him out of the January matches as he continues his recovery.
    Pre-World Cup testing

    Mexico will play both January friendlies on the road, a specific request from Aguirre to test his players in hostile environments. El Tri will face Panama in Panama City on Jan. 22 before traveling to Santa Cruz to take on Bolivia three days later. The national team will also host Iceland in Querétaro on Feb. 25 as part of its ongoing preparation.

    Mexico squad list

    Goalkeepers

    Ángel Malagón (Club América)

    Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

    Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)

    Defenders

    Richard Ledezma (Chivas)

    Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)

    Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey)

    Israel Reyes (Club América)

    Ramón Juárez (Club América)

    Eduardo Águila (Atlético de San Luis)

    Everardo López (Toluca)

    Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)

    Bryan González (Chivas)

    Midfielders

    Luis Romo (Chivas)

    Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

    Denzell García (FC Juárez)

    Diego Lainez (Tigres)

    Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

    Iker Fimbres (Monterrey)

    Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

    Kevin Castañeda (Xolos)

    Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)

    Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)

    Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)

    Gilberto Mora (Xolos)

    Forwards

    Ángel Sepúlveda (Chivas)

    Germán Berterame (Monterrey)

    Armando González (Chivas)

Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Panama crest
Panama
PAN
Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Bolivia crest
Bolivia
BOL
0