U.S.-born trio Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez and Obed Vargas headline Mexico squad for Panama and Bolivia friendlies
Liga MX–only roster
Aguirre has announced Mexico’s roster for the upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, scheduled for Jan. 22 and 25. The list marks the start of a crucial pre-World Cup cycle, with Aguirre using domestic-based players to assess depth and chemistry ahead of 2026.
Chivas lead call-upsBecause the matches fall outside a FIFA window, Aguirre was unable to summon players based in Europe. As a result, the squad is made up exclusively of Liga MX players, with clubs granting special permission to release their players. Chivas dominate the list with eight selections, while América, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Monterrey contribute three players each.Toluca forward Alexis Vega was left out due to injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The procedure is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, ruling him out of the January matches as he continues his recovery.
Pre-World Cup testing
Mexico will play both January friendlies on the road, a specific request from Aguirre to test his players in hostile environments. El Tri will face Panama in Panama City on Jan. 22 before traveling to Santa Cruz to take on Bolivia three days later. The national team will also host Iceland in Querétaro on Feb. 25 as part of its ongoing preparation.
Mexico squad list
Goalkeepers
Ángel Malagón (Club América)
Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)
Defenders
Richard Ledezma (Chivas)
Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey)
Israel Reyes (Club América)
Ramón Juárez (Club América)
Eduardo Águila (Atlético de San Luis)
Everardo López (Toluca)
Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
Bryan González (Chivas)
Midfielders
Luis Romo (Chivas)
Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
Denzell García (FC Juárez)
Diego Lainez (Tigres)
Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
Iker Fimbres (Monterrey)
Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
Kevin Castañeda (Xolos)
Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)
Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas)
Gilberto Mora (Xolos)
Forwards
Ángel Sepúlveda (Chivas)
Germán Berterame (Monterrey)
Armando González (Chivas)
