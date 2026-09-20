'Two red cards!' - Jude Bellingham loses patience with referee after Real Madrid suffer dramatic derby defeat to Atletico

The tension of the Madrid derby spilled over the moment the final whistle sounded, with Jude Bellingham leading the protests against referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. In footage that quickly circulated across social media, the former Borussia Dortmund star was seen approaching the official and repeatedly shouting "Two red cards! Two!" to express his disbelief at the decisions made during the contest. The outburst capped off a night of immense frustration for Los Blancos, who felt the officiating had fundamentally altered the course of the match in favour of Diego Simeone’s side.

Bellingham’s anger stemmed from two specific incidents in the first half where he believed Atletico players should have been sent for an early bath. The first involved a studs-up challenge from Cristian 'Cuti' Romero directly on Bellingham, which only resulted in a yellow card despite a VAR review. The second flashpoint saw Kang-in Lee escape punishment for a heavy challenge on Fede Valverde.

These perceived injustices were magnified when Real Madrid were reduced to ten men in the second half, leaving the visitors to chase the game with a numerical disadvantage that ultimately proved too much to overcome.