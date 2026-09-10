Getty/GOAL
Two No.9s? £125m Alexander Isak too good to be ‘sitting on your bench’ as ex-Liverpool star explains what will happen when Hugo Ekitike returns from injury
Liverpool spent big on forward-thinking talent in 2025
A lavish spending spree during the summer of 2025 saw Liverpool freshen up a squad that was still basking in the glow of Premier League title glory. Florian Wirtz was snapped up for £116m ($157m), Ekitike for £69m ($94m) and Isak became the most expensive player in British football when swapping St James’ Park for Anfield.
German playmaker Wirtz struggled to make the desired impact, Ekitike suffered an Achilles injury in April and Isak - who missed pre-season and then broke his leg - registered just four goals across all competitions.
The 26-year-old faced more probing at the start of 2026-27, but has found the target on three occasions through his last two Premier League appearances. A lost spark may have been rekindled, with Iraola not having to concern himself at present with who should be leading the line.
- Getty
Is Isak fortunate not to have become a £125m substitute?
Ekitike is expected to be back around the turn of the calendar year. Has Isak been fortunate in the sense that he has not faced fierce competition for his place while scratching around for form?
In response to that question, ex-Liverpool winger Pennant - who was speaking in association with NetBet Casino - told GOAL: “I wouldn't say fortunate because I think they would have found a way maybe to play them both.
“The timing of Ekitike's injury, [Cody] Gakpo wasn't performing well. We know that Ekitike likes to drift out to the left, so it wouldn't have surprised me if at some point Isak would have started down the middle, Ekitike may have gone on to the left-hand side and come in on his right foot like Gakpo does and sometimes join up as two number nines.
“But they are two good players, great players and you can't have a player like that sitting on your bench. They would have made a way, I think, for them both to play at some point.”
Isak must deliver on expectations at Anfield in 2026-27
Heading into the new season, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler - who is still fondly known as ‘God’ by the red half of Merseyside - admitted to GOAL that he was concerned about Isak’s fitness and ability to deliver on expectations.
He said of the Swede having to come good this term in order for any thoughts of further reinforcement to be shelved: “Absolutely. And that's the case with the managers as well. The manager [Arne Slot] obviously didn’t deliver in the second year, so people questioned that. And as we all know, if people start questioning things, then there’s only one way you go.”
- Getty
Isak among the goals as Barcola joins attacking unit
Isak was among the goals in meetings with Nottingham Forest and Ipswich, but drew a blank again in Liverpool’s opening Champions League fixture of 2026-27 - as they came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.
More big money has been invested in France international winger Bradley Barcola, with £123m ($167m) being splashed out there, and he adds another element to the selection headache that Reds boss Iraola will face at some point in the not too distant future.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting