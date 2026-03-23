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Trust issues! Why have England managers snubbed 34-cap Trent Alexander-Arnold? Michael Owen explains why Real Madrid defender remains in the shadows
Alexander-Arnold made 2018 and 2022 World Cup squads
Alexander-Arnold made Southgate’s squad for a major international tournament in 2018, making his bow at that event while still in his teens, and also got the call in 2022. He has, however, tumbled down the Three Lions’ depth chart at various intervals.
That is despite many considering him to be the poster boy for what modern day full-backs should be. He has always been comfortable marauding down the wing, firing over crosses and racking up assists, while Jurgen Klopp often asked a home-grown star to step into midfield across a Premier League and Champions League-winning spell on Merseyside.
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Fierce competition: England's alternative options at right-back
Form and fitness have proved hard to come by since heading to Madrid, with life among the ‘Galacticos’ yet to play out as planned. Those struggles have seemingly contributed to Alexander-Arnold being omitted from Tuchels’ latest selection - despite 35 players being picked there and Chelsea defender Reece James missing out through injury.
Tuchel has said, with faith being shown that helped to complete a faultless World Cup qualification campaign: “I know that it's a tough decision for Trent as it is for Ollie Watkins at the moment and for Luke Shaw. These tough decisions come with the job. It is a sporting decision. I know it's a tough one. I know it's a big name. I think it's a huge talent and with a big career, but I feel that I know what Trent can give us and decided still to stick to the players who were in camp.”
With competition for recognition fierce in England’s right-back berth - with James, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento and Ben White all capable of filling that role following Kyle Walker’s international retirement - Alexander-Arnold may find it difficult to force his way back in.
Why has Alexander-Arnold struggled to become an England regular?
Discussing the reasons for Alexander-Arnold’s surprisingly meagre tally of caps, ex-Three Lions star Owen - the official UK ambassador for Casino.org, a trusted comparison website highlighting the best online casinos for UK players - told GOAL in an exclusive interview: “Trent's England career obviously has probably not gone as well as, for somebody with his ability, it should have.
“The previous manager didn't really trust, believe, rate, whatever word you want to use, and it feels like this manager is exactly the same. I don't think anybody denies how good Trent is. I mean, it's another position over the years, it's been such a strong position of ours. Kyle Walker's been incredible, possibly, arguably, one of our best players for a good few years. And then, of course, everybody knows that Reece James is possibly the best right-back on earth, if he stays fit constantly. So, he's been competing, really, with some elite players, and that's before you even start delving a little bit deeper into the Trents and the Trippiers and other players.
“So, yeah, he's not really had much love from England managers in recent times, certainly the last two. And you would think that his omission from the squad is not a great sign, is it? It's not like we're a year out and he's feeling his way with other players. I mean, we're starting to get down to the real serious stuff now. It doesn't look great, does it?”
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World Cup countdown: Final opportunities to impress Tuchel
If Tuchel does not trust or rate Alexander-Arnold, then that could spell bad news for the ambitious 27-year-old as England’s current head coach has signed a contract extension through to 2028.
With the countdown to another World Cup well and truly on, the Three Lions will be in action before the end of March when facing Uruguay and Japan in a couple of friendly dates at Wembley Stadium. Final opportunities to impress are being presented before a 26-man squad for a shot at global glory in North America is settled upon.