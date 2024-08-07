Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Crystal Palace's Marc GuehiGetty Images
Richard Mills

Trevoh Chalobah to train away from Chelsea first team as defender is targeted by Crystal Palace as potential Marc Guehi replacement after pre-season snub

Trevoh ChalobahMarc GuehiChelseaCrystal PalaceNewcastlePremier LeagueTransfers

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a bid for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah as a potential replacement for Newcastle United target Marc Guehi.

  • Chalobah left out of Chelsea pre-season tour
  • Newcastle eye big-money move for Guehi
  • Palace consider signing Blues man as replacement
