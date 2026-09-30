AFP
'It’s been a long time' - Trent Alexander-Arnold sends clear message to Thomas Tuchel after ending two-year England exile
England bounce back in Prague
England secured a crucial 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic in their Nations League campaign. Tuchel's side took control of the contest early on, bouncing back from their recent defeat to Spain. Their task was made significantly easier when Pavel Sulc was shown a straight red card after 25 minutes for a reckless challenge on Elliot Anderson.
Despite boasting a clear numerical advantage, England initially struggled to break down a resilient and highly organised Czech defence. The decisive breakthrough finally arrived two minutes into the second half. It was sparked by a moment of world-class vision from a player who has found international opportunities incredibly hard to come by under the current regime.
- AFP
Alexander-Arnold seizes rare opportunity
Having been largely marginalised, Alexander-Arnold finally earned his first start under Tuchel. The Real Madrid defender fully vindicated his manager's surprise selection with a spectacular attacking contribution. Following a surging 70-yard run, he regained possession and unfurled a magnificent right-footed cross that allowed Anthony Gordon to score.
Following the final whistle, the 27-year-old expressed his immense satisfaction at making such a decisive impact upon his return to the international stage.
"It was amazing," Alexander-Arnold stated, as quoted by BBC. "It's always an honour to represent my country; it's been a long time, but I've always believed I can play for England."
Earning the manager's trust
The dynamic between Tuchel and Alexander-Arnold has been a constant narrative surrounding the national team. This situation drew significant attention when the defender was completely left out of the World Cup squad last summer. The German tactician had previously experimented with eight different options at right-back, making his sudden recall of the full-back an unexpected twist.
The defender added: "That belief has always been there and it was about proving it at club level. The manager gave me a chance, now hopefully he is happy with how I played."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shift to clash against Croatia
The focus now shifts immediately to a pivotal, high-stakes encounter against Croatia this coming Saturday. Both nations are currently sitting on three points in their tightly contested Nations League group. England simply must secure another victory if they want to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds firmly alive.
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