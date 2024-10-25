Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

'Someone who changed the game' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals dream to be right-back GOAT as Liverpool star chooses between winning Ballon d'Or or World Cup with England

T. Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolPremier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he wants to be the greatest-ever right-back and would prefer to win a Ballon d'Or instead of a World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Trent enjoying stellar career at Liverpool
  • Wants to be someone who "changed the game"
  • Targets Ballon d'Or win over World Cup
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below