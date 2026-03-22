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Revealed: Why Trent Alexander-Arnold was benched for Real Madrid's clash with Atletico
Disciplinary action from Arbeloa
The decision to bench Alexander-Arnold has sent shockwaves through the Spanish capital, but the reasoning behind the move is strictly disciplinary.
The former Liverpool man arrived late to one of the final training sessions of the week, prompting manager Alvaro Arbeloa to take a firm stance against the right-back, according to Marca.
Arbeloa has prioritised the internal codes of the dressing room over tactical advantages, choosing to send a clear message to the rest of the squad. Despite the magnitude of the Madrid derby, the coach felt it was necessary to maintain order and discipline, regardless of the player's status.
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Carvajal returns to the XI
With Alexander-Arnold relegated to the bench, veteran defender Dani Carvajal has been drafted back into the starting lineup. The tactical shift was not motivated by any physical discomfort or injury concerns regarding the Englishman, but rather a direct consequence of his lack of punctuality during the build-up to the match.
Alexander-Arnold’s absence from the first whistle marks a significant moment in Arbeloa's tenure, proving that no individual is bigger than the collective rules established by the coaching staff.
Following the Hansi Flick model
The strict approach taken by the Real Madrid boss mirrors the management style seen across the Clasico divide. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has developed a reputation for similar hardline tactics, famously punishing players for being late to team talks or pre-match meetings.
Players including Marcus Rashford and Jules Kounde have previously faced the wrath of Flick for similar infractions. By benching his star right-back, Arbeloa is signaling that he too believes the interests of the dressing room must come before sporting interests on the pitch.
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Arbeloa's lineup hoices under fire
While the right-back slot has dominated the headlines, there were other notable decisions in the Blancos' XI. Fran Garcia has kept his place on the left side of the defence despite Alvaro Carreras returning to fitness and being available for selection.
Further forward, Brahim Diaz continues his partnership with Vinicius Junior in attack. This comes as a surprise to many who expected Kylian Mbappe to return to the starting lineup following his recent absence, but the Frenchman will have to wait for his chance from the bench alongside Alexander-Arnold.
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