Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for Liverpool reunion as Real Madrid confirm lengthy injury for Dani Carvajal

On Tuesday, Real Madrid gave an official statement confirming that Carvajal has had knee surgery - he had earlier been "diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee" following tests that had taken place on Monday. He didn't start El Clasico against Barcelona and felt discomfort after coming on.

"Our captain, Dani Carvajal, underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee today," it read. "The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services. Carvajal will begin recovery work in the coming days."

While there is no timeframe from the club on his return, early estimates suggest the right-back could be sidelined for most of the rest of the calendar while he recovers. It suggests he could be back in action at some point in December, or perhaps even after Real Madrid are back from Spain's winter break in early January.