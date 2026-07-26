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Transfer news | Real Madrid stake the Michael Olise deal, and Liverpool reject the Vinicius offer
Fuzinha to Colo-Colo
Vozinha has swapped Portugal's Chaves for Chilean giants Colo-Colo on a free transfer, capping a remarkable 2026 World Cup for the Cape Verde goalkeeper.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the shot-stopper will land in Chile next Friday to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on his deal.
Juventus confirms its interest in Emiliano Martínez
Luciano Spalletti has confirmed Juventus' interest in Emiliano Martinez, with the Argentine goalkeeper keen to leave Aston Villa this summer.
The Juventus head coach told Gazzetta dello Sport: "He wants to leave and we are looking to compete for titles, so we want him with us, even if we already have two other goalkeepers."
Real Madrid stake Michael Olise deal
Michael Olise wants Real Madrid. The French winger is open to a switch to the Bernabeu, and the Spanish giants have told Bayern Munich they are determined to sign him, though not this summer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid have made their position clear to the German champions: they will buy Olise whenever Bayern decide to sell. That rules out a deal this summer, with Bayern set on keeping him.
Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, spoke to journalist Maximilian Koch: "Olise's departure to Real Madrid is not a topic for discussion at all for us. We are looking forward to his return from holiday, and he will play an important role in the team next season as he did last season."
Contradictory statements about Pavlovic at Bayern Munich
German journalist Maximilian Koch has flagged a contradiction between Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha and the club's sporting director, Christoph Freund.
Freund confirmed that Palhinha and Sacha Boey fall outside Bayern's plans for next season. Both players, he explained, have already been told to look for offers.
Palhinha sees it differently. Just minutes after Freund's comments, according to Koch, the midfielder insisted he plans to stay at Bayern next season.
Liverpool reject Vinicius offer: Al-Ahly and Arsenal wait
Vinicius Junior's agents offered the Brazilian to Liverpool with a year left on his Real Madrid contract, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.
Liverpool weren't interested, Jacobs explained, with their attentions fixed on strengthening the right wing.
Al-Ahli are circling instead. The Saudi Arabian club offered Vini one billion euros last year and are still waiting for the green light to get a deal done.
Arsenal are treading the same path. The Gunners want the Brazilian too, but they're moving cautiously: Real Madrid have insisted more than once that his renewal is a certainty. So Mikel Arteta's side are waiting for a signal from Vini before making an official offer.
"A strange deal": Amid reports linking Besiktas and Barcelona, Darwin Nunez a candidate to move to the American league!
Darwin Nunez looks set to leave Al-Hilal this summer, though the Uruguay international's next destination remains up for debate.
According to The Athletic, Atalanta United hold an interest in the striker, and talks between the two parties are already under way. Nothing has been agreed yet. The American club, though, are giving serious thought to a move for the Uruguayan. In England, where Nunez turned out for Liverpool, they're calling it a "strange deal". (Read the details)
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