Man City rejected! Elliot Anderson bid turned down with Nottingham Forest holding out for mammoth transfer fee

Man City have reportedly identified Anderson as a key target as they look to refresh their options in the middle of the park. The Cityzens is believed to value the 23-year-old's versatility, energy and ability to fit into the club's demanding tactical system.

The Manchester club see Anderson as a player with the potential to develop into a long-term asset. However, according to The Athletic, their initial approach has been knocked back by Forest, who are determined to retain one of the most important members of Vitor Pereira's squad. The club are not under pressure to sell and have made it clear that Anderson is not available at a discount.