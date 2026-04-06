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Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore reveals heart scare that kept him bed-bound for six weeks
Rare condition halts rising star
In November 2024, Moore was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after experiencing sudden chest pains. The diagnosis forced the teenager into six weeks of absolute bed rest, prohibiting any form of exercise just as he was establishing himself in the Tottenham first team.
Recounting the moment on Tottenham’s official website, Moore said: “I was playing really well, starting to find my feet in the first team, then I think it was just before the Galatasaray game. I trained a couple of days before it, I think I was set to start or make an appearance in that game, then went for a driving lesson that night and all of a sudden I just felt a pain in my chest.
"The doctor called me and just said ‘forget about football for now’. It came back that i had myocarditis, which is a virus and it went to my heart, gave me the pain in my heart. I’m lucky I caught it early because I’m not sure what could have happened after that. I think I was in bed for six weeks. I wasn’t allowed any exercise.”
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'Now I feel at my best'
The England youth international admitted that dealing with the mental toll of the illness was challenging, especially with constant rumours circulating about his fitness. Now back to full health and thriving on loan at Rangers, Moore is determined to leave the health scare in the past.
He added: “There was a lot of rumours at that time and it was tough to deal with. That six weeks was not six weeks of improving in the gym like with a usual injury. Right now, I feel at my best. I feel kind of what I felt like when I first started playing at Tottenham. That’s all done now. Put it behind me. That’s it, really.”
Rangers loan proves resilience
Despite the scare, Moore has proven his durability this term by making 41 appearances for Scottish giants Rangers across all competitions. The winger has been a key contributor in the Premiership, featuring 27 times while registering six goals and two assists to help maintain their title challenge.
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High-stakes finish before Spurs return
Moore faces a thrilling conclusion to the season as Rangers sit just one point behind league leaders Hearts with the Scottish Premiership title race entering its final stages. The teenager will be vital in the run-in before his scheduled return to Tottenham at the end of June, where he remains under contract until 2030. Having proved his durability, he is expected to challenge for a place in the first-team squad for the 2026-27 campaign.