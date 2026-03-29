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Tottenham Supporters' Trust issues Igor Tudor successor warning after 'a season of bad calls'
Disastrous run ends in departure
Tottenham have once again begun searching for a new coach after confirming Tudor's departure by mutual consent. The Croatian leaves north London following a nightmare tenure that lasted just 44 days. The final blow was an abject 3-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest. That result leaves Spurs precariously perched in 17th place, just a solitary point above the drop zone. Bruno Saltor will lead training for the remaining squad members during the international break while the board weigh up their next move.
Fans demand a wise choice
The Tottenham Supporters' Trust have wasted no time in making their feelings known, reflecting the growing frustration among the Spurs faithful. In a pointed statement released on social media, they delivered a surgical message to the board regarding the current crisis. The statement read: "With thanks to Igor and his team for their efforts, and wishing him and his family time to come to terms with their loss. In a season of bad calls, let’s hope we now see a wise choice for the remainder of the campaign. Someone who understands the club and is up to the task in front of them: retaining our Premier League status. Someone we can all be proud of and who can bring some much needed success and enjoyment to our long suffering fanbase."
A brief and damaging tenure
Expectations were high when the former Juventus boss arrived in February to steady the ship, but his reality was grim. He managed just one victory in seven matches across all competitions, a Champions League round of 16 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid that ultimately proved futile as the club crashed out of Europe. His domestic record was even more concerning, yielding four defeats in five top-flight outings. Most damagingly for his reputation, he oversaw three consecutive London derby losses against Arsenal, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, leaving the hierarchy desperate to avoid a catastrophic drop into the Championship.
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What next for Tottenham?
Following that 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Tottenham find themselves dangerously close to the drop zone in 17th place with 30 points after 31 games. They sit just one point above West Ham United in 18th, while Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers languish further behind on 20 and 17 points respectively. The club face a crucial run of seven matches to save their season, starting with a trip to Sunderland on April 12. Key survival clashes include an away fixture at bottom-side Wolves on April 25 and a home tie against 15th-placed Leeds United on May 9, alongside tough tests against Aston Villa and Chelsea before finishing the campaign at home to Everton on May 24.