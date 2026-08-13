Tottenham star Xavi Simons welcomes namesake Xavi Hernandez as new Netherlands head coach

Simons, who missed the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands after suffering a severe tear to the ACL in his right knee, officially welcomed Xavi following the KNVB's decision to hand the reins to the former Barcelona manager. During his formative years in the Barcelona academy, Simons was frequently compared to his namesake due to his technical proficiency and vision.

Taking to his social media platforms, Simons shared a nostalgic photograph from his childhood at La Masia, standing alongside the man who would eventually become his coach at the international level. The message was simple yet profound, with Simons stating: "The name that inspired my name. Welcome to Holland, mister Xavi Hernández!"