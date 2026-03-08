Tottenham relegation fire sale could begin with sale of star striker to Newcastle

Tottenham face a decisive couple of weeks with manager Igor Tudor under increasing pressure to turn out positive results from their next games with Atletico Madrid and, more importantly, Solanke's former side Liverpool over the next seven days. The possibility of the club falling into the second tier for the first time in 49 years is now a stark reality for the board.

Following their defeat by Crystal Palace on Thursday which left them just one point ahead of 18th placed West Ham United and staring at the prospect of relegation for the first time in half a century, Solanke said: "We've just had a big conversation. We know the position we are in is definitely not where we want to be so we need to figure out how we are going to get out of it as soon as possible."