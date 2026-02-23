Tottenham ARE getting relegated! Mismanaged Spurs showing that they're not too big to go down

One single factor cannot be attributed to Spurs' demise. It is a responsibility that has to be shared in varying degrees across different levels.
Let's start with Daniel Levy, the long-term chairman of the club before he was surprisingly ousted in September 2025. His fatal flaw was his constant meddling in affairs, usually transfers, that didn't necessarily require his involvement, which corresponded with the playing squad's serious decline during the six years following the sacking of Pochettino. By sticking his oar in, Levy only tanked his reputation among supporters, becoming the lightning rod for criticism until his eventual departure.
Levy's main day-to-day responsibilities have been assumed by CEO Vinai Venkatesham, whose arrival last year was a complete surprise given his previous 14-year association with Arsenal. A recent article from the Daily Mail claimed there was shock behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium at how much responsibility he immediately gained at Spurs given he was viewed as a 'corporate executive'.
The position of chairman has been filled on non-executive terms by Peter Charrington, the director of majority owners ENIC, run by the Lewis family. They, ultimately, must take on the bulk of blame for allowing the club to fall into this state on their watch. Even if they think of Tottenham as a business rather than a football club, their asset is on the verge of significantly shrinking in value.
In terms of recruitment (beyond Levy's interventions), Johan Lange has been handed the keys for five full transfer windows. Since officially joining the club as technical director, later promoted to sporting director, on November 1, 2023, Spurs have won only 30 of their 93 Premier League matches. They average 1.15 points per game, which translates to 43.7 over the course of a 38-game season.
Then you look at those who have assumed the role of head coach. Postecoglou tried to diminish responsibility of normalising losing week in, week out in two recent appearances on the Stick To Football podcast, but it is a trend that started under his watchful eye, despite winning the Europa League. Frank was brought in to change that culture, but only worsened it with his conservative attitude.
This current crop of players may not be at the required standard to challenge for Champions League qualification and should in theory level out to a mid-table team at worst, but given last season's 17th-placed finish and current standing of 16th, you have to ask if this is a squad we have seriously overrated until now.
Tottenham are hurtling towards relegation. The return of key players from injury and suspension will likely prove too late. We are witnessing a historical event unfolding in real time.