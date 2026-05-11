Tottenham player ratings vs Leeds: Mathys Tel, what were you thinking?! Spurs goal-scorer goes from hero to zero as draw dents Premier League survival hopes

Tottenham had only won at home twice all season long and it took them a while to get going amid another nervy atmosphere. They almost fell behind when Antonin Kinsky was forced to claw Joe Rodon's header off the line, and that seemed to spark Spurs into life. Tel burst into the penalty area and saw his strike deflected over before Pedro Porro's goal-bound drive was blocked just short of the goal-line, and moments later Joao Palhinha battled through a crowd of players in the box but conspired to sky his shot.

The hosts finally found the moment of quality they had been desperately searching for six minutes into the second period as Tel controlled a clearance on the edge of the Leeds box and whipped a powerful, pinpoint finish into the far top corner. It should have been 2-0 shortly afterwards, but Richarlison volleyed over after being picked out in space.

However, Tottenham's hopes of seeing out a vital victory against an opponent that had very little to play for would go out the window. With 20 minutes left to play, Tel hesitated under a dropping ball in the penalty area and made the inexplicable decision to attempt an acrobatic clearance - making contact with the onrushing Ethan Ampadu rather than the ball. After a VAR check and a lengthy review on the pitch-side monitor, referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot and Dominic Calvert-Lewin buried it with aplomb.

Things almost went from bad to worse for Spurs during 13 minutes of stoppage time, but Kinsky was able to miraculously push Sean Longstaff's fierce effort onto the crossbar to preserve the point. There was still time for Leeds to survive a huge penalty shout at the very end of the additional period, as Lukas Nmecha was adjudged to have got just enough on the ball in a challenge on James Maddison.

The result means Tottenham are just two points clear of West Ham in 18th with two games to play, and they face a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge next to take on London rivals Chelsea.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...