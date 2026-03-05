Goal.com
Live
Tottenham Crystal Palace GFXGOAL
Sean Walsh

Tottenham player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Micky van de Ven, what are you doing?! Spurs edge closer to relegation after captain's red card headlines another disastrous display

Tottenham Hotspur remain only one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone following an awful 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday evening. West Ham United and Nottingham Forest's positive results on Wednesday ramped up the pressure on Spurs to beat the Eagles in what was seen as one of their more winnable fixtures during the run-in, but another horrendous performance has left them teetering above the drop zone and there is already uncertainly over the future of head coach Igor Tudor after three games in charge.

On the half-hour mark, Palace had the ball in the back of the net. Evan Guessand's low cross in behind found Ismaila Sarr, whose shot deflected off of Pedro Porro over Guglielmo Vicario and in. However, after a lengthy VAR check, Sarr was judged to have been offside by a matter of millimetres and the goal was ruled out, letting Spurs off the hook.

And within a matter of minutes of that decision, Tottenham themselves scored. Archie Gray retrieved a loose ball on the far side of the penalty area from a corner and managed to scamper back inside away from Adam Wharton and Chris Richards, before cutting it back for Dominic Solanke to power in from close range.

That joy, however, was short lived. With Palace's first foray back into the final third, Sarr had his arm yanked back by Micky van de Ven inside the penalty area, winning a spot kick and seeing the Dutch defender sent off. The Senegalese attacker converted from 12 yards to bring the Eagles level.

In the first of eight minutes added at the end of the first half, Palace went in front. Mathys Tel, playing as a makeshift left-back at this point, saw a ball inside to Pape Matar Sarr picked off by Guessand, with Wharton picking up the pieces and slipping in Jorgen Strand Larsen to finish under Vicario.

There was still time before the break for Palace to add a third. Wharton's through ball split Spurs' makeshift defence apart and Sarr was on hand to sprint away and knock the ball beyond Vicario.

Palace took their foot off the accelerator in the second half, with Solanke and Kevin Danso both forcing Dean Henderson into saves as a tepid Tottenham looked to mount the most unlikely of comebacks.

Alas, Spurs were unable to haul themselves off the canvas and remain without a Premier League win since December 28, when they were victorious in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park.

GOAL rates Spurs' players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario (2/10):

    Has come in for criticism this season and there was talk about losing his spot to backup Antonin Kinsky, but the Italy international kept his place in the XI. Didn't cover himself in glory for any of the goals and so his spot in future may be in jeopardy.

    Pedro Porro (3/10):

    A surprise starter as a right-sided centre-back. Unsurprisingly lacked the defensive instincts required to play the role, given he is known to be a more offensive player. Taken off for Simons for the final 15 minutes and was furious as he returned to the bench.

    Kevin Danso (3/10):

    Thrown back into the starting lineup at Radu Dragusin's expense after returning from injury at Fulham. Often caught out for pushing too high.

    Micky van de Ven (1/10):

    Named captain again in the absence of the suspended Cristian Romero, the Dutchman got himself sent off for a ridiculous tug of Sarr's arm. If Spurs' lack of serious leaders in the dressing room wasn't obvious before, it is now.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Midfield

    Archie Gray (6/10):

    Again, the versatile teenager could hardly be to blame for a Spurs collapse, coming up with a brilliant assist for Solanke's opener.

    Joao Palhinha (3/10):

    Whether it be when he started in midfield or when pushed back into defence, the Bayern Munich loanee was a yard slower than every Palace player around him.

    Pape Matar Sarr (4/10):

    Picked up a silly yellow for waving an imaginary card at the referee before losing the ball to Guessand leading to Palace's second goal.

    Souza (5/10):

    Made his first start in English football following bright cameos off the bench at Manchester United and Fulham, coming in at left wing-back. Picked up a booking only seven minutes in for a late challenge on Daniel Munoz. Brought off after 43 minutes for Gallagher after Van de Ven's red card, though looked lively between those two book-end moments.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Randal Kolo Muani (4/10):

    Offered very little before being sacrificed for Bissouma on 43 minutes after Spurs went a man down.

    Dominic Solanke (6/10):

    Got himself on the scoresheet again, registering his fifth goal since returning from injury in January. Lost a lot of aerial battles to Richards. Given a warm ovation when replaced by Richarlison.

    Mathys Tel (5/10):

    Sold Sarr a tad short for Palace's second goal but was one of few Spurs players who dared to show adventure.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Yves Bissouma (4/10):

    Replaced Kolo Muani after Van de Ven's red. Booked for dissent.

    Conor Gallagher (4/10):

    Brought on for Souza at the same time as Bissouma.

    Richarlison (4/10):

    Came on for Solanke.

    Xavi Simons (5/10):

    Replaced Porro as Spurs changed system late in the day after being dropped to the bench. Showed a bit of desire to progress the ball.

    Igor Tudor (1/10):

    Now in real danger of getting sacked after three horrendous performances from three games. Tottenham are closer to Premier League relegation than ever before.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
Conference League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
AEK Larnaca crest
AEK Larnaca
AEK
0