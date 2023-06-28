Tottenham Hotspur most expensive signings: How Spurs splashed £1.5 billion on incoming transfers

Tottenham Hotspur have done a fine job in becoming one of the Premier League's so-called big six over the course of the last decade or so after languishing in mid-table team at the start of the century.
Much of that upward trend is down to some strong decision making at board level and having a clear philosophy as to what they represent.
Their resurgence has not been cheap, though, as they have have been spending freely to get to where they are now.
Although Spurs have only surpassed the £50 million mark on two occasions, with both Tanguy Ndombele and Richarlison costing £50m+, they have not held back when it comes to quantity.
And it's fair to say that approach hasn't always paid off!
Luka Modric was a phenomenal signing at just over £20m, but they paid a similar amount for Vincent Janssen, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil to name just a few examples.
So, let's take a look at their 21st-century transfer dealings and their most expensive arrivals of the last 22 years!
Tottenham Hotspur most expensive signings by season
Season
Most expensive signing
Fee
Total spending
2023/24
James Maddison
£40.00M
£122.00M
2022/23
Richarlison
£52.20M
£152.91M
2021/22
Bryan Gil
£22.50M
£86.31M
2020/21
Giovani Lo Celso
£28.80M
£59.45M
2019/20
Tanguy Ndombele
£54M
£133.65M
2018/19
None
-
-
2017/18
Davinson Sanchez
£37.80M
£111.15M
2016/17
Moussa Sissoko
£31.50M
£75.15M
2015/16
Heung-min Son
£27M
£63.90M
2014/15
Ben Davies
£11.39M
£43.63M
2013/14
Erik Lamela
£27M
£110.30M
2012/13
Mousa Dembele
£17.10M
£65.93M
2011/12
Scott Parker
£5.18M
£8.10M
2010/11
Rafael van der Vaart
£9.45M
£23.94M
2009/10
Peter Crouch
£9.45M
£36.27M
2008/09
Luka Modric
£20.25M
£129.56M
2007/08
Darren Bent
£22.28M
£84.74M
2006/07
Dimitar Berbatov
£14.13M
£54.90M
2005/06
Jermaine Jenas
£13.50M
£32.86M
2004/05
Andy Reid
£7.20M
£42.41M
2003/04
Jermaine Defoe
£9.45M
£26.78M
2002/03
Robbie Keane
£9.45M
£9.45M
2001/02
Dean Richards
£10.94M
£25.25M
2000/01
Sergiy Rebrov
£16.20M
£23.17M
TOTAL
£1.52B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.