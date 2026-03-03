Getty Images Sport
Tottenham ‘deeply unimpressed’ with new Arsenal-supporting scout after social media posts
‘Switching sides’ for the project
The controversy ignited when Coachman, who holds a UEFA B Licence, shared a photograph of himself wearing Tottenham training gear alongside the club’s iconic ‘To Dare Is To Do’ motto. In the post, he expressed his excitement about his new role, stating he was “looking forward to getting the new set of superstars to the club.” However, it was his admission of his personal footballing loyalties that truly ruffled feathers. In the same post, Coachman wrote: “You know the project's good when you're a boyhood Arsenal fan and you switch sides.” This blatant acknowledgement of his Gunners roots immediately drew the attention of both fanbases, leading to a series of replies that have only served to deepen the divide.
The ‘base layer’ joke backfires
As the thread developed, the tone of the conversation became increasingly tongue-in-cheek, though the humour has clearly failed to translate to the Spurs boardroom. As reported by the Daily Mail, when one user advised him, “Do not let that badge touch your skin,” Coachman leaned into the rivalry, replying: “I've already got the base layer.”
The interactions didn’t stop there; when another follower suggested that “We need someone on the inside,” the scout responded with a cryptic “shhhhh.” Further fuel was added to the fire when a picture of a snake was posted in the comments, prompting Coachman to reply: “I know, I know, it’s deserved haha.”
Fans react to perceived lack of respect
While some Arsenal supporters have attempted to defend the scout by suggesting the comments were clearly intended as light-hearted banter, the Tottenham faithful have been less forgiving. Many fans have pointed to a perceived lack of respect for the institution that Coachman now represents, questioning the professionalism of a staff member who jokes about the difficulty of wearing the club's colours.
When asked by one commenter, “How the hell did you get dressed in that?” in reference to his Spurs tracksuit, Coachman’s reply of “It was tough” was seen by many as the final straw in an incident that has quickly turned into a PR headache for the club.
Internal disciplinary action looming
Although Tottenham has officially refrained from commenting, the Mail reports that club officials have expressed disapproval of Coachman's social media activity. They are said to be "deeply unimpressed" and are likely to take further action against the scout. It is understood that the matter is currently being handled internally through the club's disciplinary mechanisms to determine the most appropriate steps.
