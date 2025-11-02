Tottenham eye move to sign €100m River Plate starlet but face fierce competition from Atletico Madrid

Rivero, who initially joined Cordoba on an 18-month loan deal in mid-2024 before River Plate cut that short after a year due to his successful exploits there, is still riding the crest of a wave following his humbling beginnings.

He previously wrote on Instagram: "A year ago. I can't believe all this."

"Not only alfajores, but I also sold flowers. I used to go to the central market or the fair to sell notebooks. When we were given vacations in the lower divisions at River, I used to spend my time selling," Rivero added. "It was a process that marked my life. For me and for my future. Despite everything, I never stopped training and going to River. I knew that at some point I was going to solve my problems, but I also knew that training only in the morning was not going to be enough.

"My first objective is to be able to help my family. We are very humble and hard-working people. The first thing I want is for them to be better and to have everything they deserve. I want to see my mom, my dad and my brothers, and my sisters as well. Thanks to them, I am here, fighting day by day."