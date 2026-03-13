Torricelli: "Spalletti's Juventus is making the fans dream again. On the 1996 Champions League and Vialli..."

Moreno Torricelli, former Juventus full-back, speaks to Radio Bianconera. Torricelli played for Juventus from 1992 to 1998 (230 matches, 3 goals), winning everything: 3 Scudetti, 1 Coppa Italia, 2 Italian Super Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 European Super Cup, and 1 UEFA Cup. Below are the most interesting excerpts from the interview.
Will Luciano Spalletti's Juventus qualify for the Champions League?
"I hope so. They have everything they need to achieve their minimum goal for the season. We are in a situation where we will certainly have to sweat it out until the last day. But I believe that, in terms of quality, we can do well. We need to qualify for the Champions League."