Top 20 Roshen: Ronaldo takes Tony’s place… and Mané joins Kinyonis

Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo’s success in scoring two goals, he stole the show as the standout star of the Saudi Pro League in Matchday 27, thanks to his intelligent movements inside the penalty area, his exceptional ability to read the game and exploit spaces, as well as his clear role in breaking down the opposition’s defence and creating chances for his teammates, once again confirming his technical prowess and decisive influence on the pitch.

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The Portuguese star’s brilliance was not limited to scoring alone, but extended to his leadership of the team’s attack, where he posed a constant threat to the opposition’s goal throughout the match, whether through his perfect positioning or his off-the-ball movements, making him a decisive factor in the course of the game.

This outstanding performance coincided with Ronaldo reaching his 100th appearance in the Roshen League, a figure that reflects his consistency and significant impact since joining, having scored 97 goals during this run, thereby continuing to cement his status as one of the most prominent stars in the competition’s history in a short space of time.