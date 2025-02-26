Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Tooth problem' keeps Kylian Mbappe out of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Real Sociedad as Thibaut Courtois & Fede Valverde also omitted from Carlo Ancelotti's squad

K. MbappeReal MadridReal Sociedad vs Real MadridReal SociedadCopa del ReyC. AncelottiF. ValverdeT. Courtois

Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a "tooth problem" which has kept him out of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Real Sociedad.

  • Mbappe had a tooth extraction
  • Will miss the Copa del Rey clash against Sociedad
  • Ancelotti has rested Courtois & Valverde
