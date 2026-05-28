'Too selfish!' - France legend claims Kylian Mbappe is 'not a leader' & names two better captaincy options ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mbappe may be the undisputed face of French football, but Leboeuf remains unconvinced by the forward's ability to inspire those around him. The former Chelsea and France defender, who lifted the World Cup on home soil in 1998, believes Mbappe’s individualistic mindset prevents him from being a natural leader for Didier Deschamps' side.

"No, Kylian Mbappe is not a leader for me because he's too selfish in his thoughts, in the way he thinks," Leboeuf told SportsBoom. "I don't know him. I met him only once when he was with the national team, and he was playing for Paris Saint-Germain, having just signed for Paris Saint-Germain at the time. Again, he's a great lad, well-educated, but his thinking, his way of thinking about football, doesn't align with my values of the game."