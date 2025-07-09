Toni Kroos warns Lamine Yamal 'success doesn’t only depend on the pitch' as Real Madrid icon issues 'not normal' verdict on Barcelona wonderkid L. Yamal T. Kroos Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has issued a warning to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal over what it takes to enjoy longevity at the highest level. Kroos briefly played against Yamal in club football as well as at Euro 2024, where Spain eliminated Germany from the quarter-finals, thus bringing the curtain down on the midfielder's illustrious career.