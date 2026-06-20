AFP
Jude Bellingham has Toni Kroos' backing as Real Madrid legend defends England star amid criticism
Kroos defends former teammate
Bellingham has found himself in the crosshairs of the Spanish media and sections of the fanbase in recent months following a perceived dip in form. Despite a sensational start to life in the Spanish capital, injuries – including a shoulder operation and subsequent muscular issues – have hampered his ability to maintain the sky-high standards he set during his debut campaign at Real Madrid.
However, Kroos, who shared a dressing room with the 23-year-old before his retirement, is having none of the negativity. Speaking on a podcast alongside Rio Ferdinand, the legendary midfielder was quick to remind listeners of Bellingham's immense quality. "His first year in Madrid was crazy. It surprised me quite a bit," the former Madrid man admitted when reflecting on their time together.
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One of the world's best
The criticism directed at the young star has been sharp, with some even questioning his status as an undisputed starter. Rumours regarding his off-field life have also circulated, but the German veteran remains firm in his assessment of the player's professional capabilities, believing the England international remains among the elite tier of players currently active in the game.
Kroos was clinical in his praise, stating: "He is one of the most complete midfielders in the world." The German veteran explained that the attributes Bellingham brings to the pitch are rare, noting that he possesses a unique spark. "I see things in him that are very, very special," Kroos added.
Ferdinand slams invented narratives
Joining the defence of the Madrid star was the former Manchester United captain, who suggested that there has been a deliberate attempt to tarnish the player's reputation through false reporting. The pundit argued that the public perception being created around the young midfielder does not align with the reality of his character or his dedication to the sport.
"They have tried to give an image of him that does not correspond to reality," Ferdinand claimed during the discussion. He went further by addressing the specific stories that have emerged during Bellingham's more difficult patches, stating flatly: "They have tried to invent stories."
For Ferdinand, the noise surrounding the young star is an unfortunate byproduct of his rapid rise to global stardom.
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Reminding the world of his quality
The Madrid star recently provided his own response to the outside noise, admitting that sometimes he "deserves" the criticism that comes his way after starring in England's 4-2 win over Croatia at the 2026 World Cup. The prolific midfielder was among the scorers as the Three Lions began their group stage campaign in style, taking the opportunity after the final whistle to address the heavy scrutiny he has faced in recent months.
"Personally, it was nice to put some of the noise aside and just show my country and my teammates how committed I am to helping us try to win games," the young midfielder told reporters. He acknowledged the pressure that comes with his stature, adding: "I know it’s part of being a footballer; I don’t hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it. Today I think it was nice to try to show people and remind them who I am."
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