Toni: "I'm a bit of a joker and I don't mince my words; I reckon it's in the interests of some managers and agents to sign players from abroad"

Luca Toni then turned his attention to the current state of Italian football, touching on the risk of the national team missing out on another World Cup and the work being done in the youth sectors: “The important thing isn’t just to qualify for the World Cup, but to go there with a real aim. Italian youth football needs reform; we never seem to try to qualify for the World Cup with the aim of finishing at least in the top eight. I’ll be blunt and say that it’s in the interests of some directors and agents to sign players from abroad. I’m being a bit cynical, but I reckon the standard is higher there. Some big clubs spend a lot on their first teams and far too little on their youth set-ups; there are some youth team coaches who have two or three jobs because they’re paid so little by the clubs they work for.”