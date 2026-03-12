Few goals and a crisis in the role of strikers? Luca Toni, legendary former striker for Fiorentina, Palermo, Bayern Munich and World Champion with the Italian national team in 2006, explained the reason behind these difficulties together with Giampaolo Pazzini in the AuraSport podcast. A very specific tactical choice, which, according to him, does not reward strikers and which the strikers themselves should try to change.
Toni: "All these forwards running around and not going into the box... where are they going to score? They go and cross for the wingers."
"BUT WHERE DO YOU SCORE?"
Toni, extremely annoyed, highlighted a huge problem in football today: "All these strikers running around and not going into the box... but excuse me, where are goals supposed to be scored?"
PAZZINI'S STATISTICS
Pazzini backs up his criticism with a clear statistic from the current 2025/2026 Serie A season:
"There is only one player in double figures in 28 games (Lautaro Martinez, ed.), but guys, it's tough. With VAR, a striker gets four penalties in a season. Can't you score six goals in 28 games to reach double figures?"
TONI: "THEY DON'T GO INTO THE AREA. THEY GO TO MAKE CROSSES."
Toni responds: "But I told you why. They don't go into the box! They run around. But if you have a centre forward, is it normal for him to go and cross the ball to the winger over there? In my opinion, no."
THEY NEED TO TELL THE COACHES THAT THEY ARE DOING IT WRONG
"Then someone might say, 'Yes, but you don't coach in Serie A,' but if I were a striker, I would never cross the ball to a defender. I would say to the coach, 'We've made a little mistake, coach. Wouldn't it be better if I stayed in the box?'"