Respect to Tomas Soucek! West Ham star didn't use trademark 'helicopter' celebration against Leicester following death of owner in 2018 crash
West Ham star Tomas Soucek says he didn't do his trademark "helicopter celebration" against Leicester City out of respect to their late owner.
- Leicester owner dies in helicopter crash
- West Ham's Soucek scores against the Foxes
- Refrains from doing trademark celebration out of respect